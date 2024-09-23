Beat Week begins ahead of Alabama-Georgia game as UA gears up to welcome Trump to Tuscaloosa

The No. 4-ranked University of Alabama (UA) is facing off against the No. 2-ranked University of Georgia both on and off the field. From Sept. 23-28, the Crimson Tide is competing against the Bulldogs in a friendly annual giving competition dubbed "Beat Week."

The school with the most donations will be crowned the winner, with the results announced at the UA/UGA game on Saturday, Sept. 28, which is being held in Tuscaloosa.

UA confirmed last week that former President Donald Trump will visit Tuscaloosa once again for an Alabama football game, promising safety and campus security as top priorities.

“We have been notified that the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, plans to attend the Alabama-Georgia football game after receiving an invitation from a private citizen,” said UA in a released statement on Thursday. "The safety of our campus is and will remain our top priority, and UAPD will work closely with the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners to coordinate security."

The statement from UA comes after Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt as he golfed near his Florida club. This was the second attack on his life in barely two months.

Back in July, Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.

In the wake of the two assassination attempts, UA officials are acknowledging security for the Tuscaloosa campus during Trump's visit is essential.

"Like for every UA football game, walk-through metal detectors will be in place and the clear bag policy will be strictly enforced," said UA in a released statement. "Additional safety measures will be enacted in collaboration with local and federal agencies, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to expedite the security screening process. The University’s focus will continue to be ensuring a safe and positive gameday experience for the student-athletes, fans of both teams, and all campus visitors.”

Trump has attended two Crimson Tide games before, and the September matchup will mark his second visit to the previously named Bryant-Denny Stadium.

UA's football venue was recently renamed "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium" in honor of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who retired on Jan. 10 after winning six National Championships with the Tide.

Trump previously came to Alabama in 2019, when the football venue was still named "Bryant-Denny Stadium," according to Sports Illustrated. This was for the Crimson Tide's all-time-great clash against LSU, which the Tigers prevailed 46-41.

This also isn't the first time Trump has seen a game between Alabama and Georgia, reports the sports magazine. The former President was present for the 2018 National Championship, which UA won. However, Trump left the game during halftime.

Alabama's upcoming game against Georgia is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff time on Saturday, Sept. 28 and will be aired on ABC.

