FAMU postpones upcoming home game against Alabama A&M because of threat of Helene

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 24, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT
This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands which are expected to strengthen in upcoming days, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
AP
/
NOAA
This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands which are expected to strengthen in upcoming days, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

Florida A&M University postponed its upcoming college football game against Alabama A&M because of Tropical Storm Helene.

The Rattlers rescheduled the game for Friday, Nov. 29, in anticipation of Helene strengthening into a major hurricane Wednesday while moving north toward the United States. Several models have Helene making landfall just south of Tallahassee.

Florida State, meanwhile, might need to adjust its travel schedule before playing at SMU on Saturday.

“We’re continuing to track that. There’s still a lot of information (to come)," Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday. "Today is a big day for gaining more information of what could be our reality. I feel good about the plans that we have. I feel good about any potential adjustments, if necessary. But it’s something that we’re absolutely tracking.”

Helene formed into a tropical storm Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba, Mexico and a stretch of the Florida coastline, including Tampa Bay, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Keys.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday in dozens of counties ahead of its arrival.

Helene could strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before approaching the northeast Gulf Coast. Since 2000, eight major hurricanes have made landfall in Florida, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University hurricane researcher.

Given the anticipated large size, storm surge, wind and rain will extend far from the center of the expected storm, especially on the east side.
