Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Five Alabama schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon accolade

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 24, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
East Elementary School / Facebook

Five schools in Alabama are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

According to its website, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

NationalBlueRibbonSchools.ed.gov

Alabama’s 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools:

  • EPIC Alternative Elementary School, Birmingham City
  • East Elementary School, Cullman City
  • Carver School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, Dothan City
  • Crestline Elementary School, Hartselle City
  • Brookwood Forest Elementary School, Mountain Brook City

Every year since the Program was established in 1982, the U. S. Department of Education has sought out and highlighted schools that are demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities that are creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

More information can be found here.
Tags
News Birmingham City SchoolsBlue Ribbon SchoolsU.S. Department of Educationbirmingham alabamaCullman City SchoolsCullmanDothan City SchoolsDothan AlabamaHartsellemountain brook
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate