Five Alabama schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon accolade

Five schools in Alabama are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

According to its website, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

NationalBlueRibbonSchools.ed.gov

Alabama’s 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools:



EPIC Alternative Elementary School, Birmingham City

East Elementary School, Cullman City

Carver School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, Dothan City

Crestline Elementary School, Hartselle City

Brookwood Forest Elementary School, Mountain Brook City

Every year since the Program was established in 1982, the U. S. Department of Education has sought out and highlighted schools that are demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities that are creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

More information can be found here.