Man serving life for Alabama murder also sentenced in Wisconsin killing

A Michigan man already serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in Alabama also has been ordered to spend life in prison for the killing of a man in Wisconsin.

Caleb Anderson, 25, received his second life sentence on Monday in a Green Bay courtroom. He pleaded no contest last month to first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst, according to WLUK-TV.

Authorities have said that Anderson assaulted an 18-year-old woman in 2022 while she jogged in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. He then drove to Wisconsin where Ernst, 65, was killed in Ernst’s Green Bay apartment.

Authorities say Anderson then stole’s Ernst’s car before driving to Alabama, where Dwight Dixon was killed.

Court documents have shown that Anderson found Ernst through a smartphone app that men use to meet other men for sex.

Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was accused of taking selfie videos and photos with Ernst's body, writing a Bible verse on the wall and leaving a handwritten apology.

Anderson was convicted of capital murder in January in Alabama in Dixon's death, according to WLUK-TV.