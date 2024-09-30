Rebuilding Alabama: Gov. Ivey announces $3.1M to fund road, bridge projects across the State

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced $3.1 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects across Alabama, highlighting her ongoing commitment to enhancing Alabama’s infrastructure.

The funding is made available under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) Annual Grant Program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of gas tax revenue for local projects.

“From day one of the Ivey Administration, I have made clear to the people of our state that improving Alabama’s roads and bridges is a top priority, and I am proud we continue delivering on that promise,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release. “Our work is not done, and we will continue delivering results in all 67 of our counties.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed $1.37 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

More than $15 million in state transportation funds has been awarded through the application-based program during the 2024 fiscal year, according to Ivey's office. This was the first year ALDOT funded the Annual Grant Program above the minimum $10 million required under the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, local projects in all 67 counties have been awarded state transportation funding.

Beginning in October, Governor Ivey will make visits to a few of the areas awarded funding, including DeKalb, Chilton and Dale counties.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage, found here.