ADPH announces Clear the Crib Challenge to help combat sleep-related infant deaths

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is asking the public to help combat infant mortality by joining the #ClearTheCrib #SafeSleepAL challenge. Sleep-related infant deaths are still a major problem in Alabama, the department reports.

Of the 391 babies that died in 2022, 105 are counted as Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (SUIDs).

SUIDs include deaths with the following causes listed on the death certificate:

—Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

—Accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed

—Undetermined

What is SIDS?

Sudden infant death syndrome is the sudden death of a baby younger than one year of age that does not have a known cause, even after a full investigation.

“There’s been a shift away from talking about SIDS and instead talking about Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID),” explained State Perinatal Division Director, Carolyn Miller in a press release.

Many of the deaths classified as undetermined occur in an unsafe sleep environment, even though they are not documented as SIDS, according to ADPH.

Creating a safe sleep environment for infants could significantly decrease the prevalence of sleep-related infant deaths.

How You Can Get Involved

October is SIDS Awareness Month, and ADPH continues to promote the ABCs of safe sleep: Alone, on their Back, in a Crib.

To help highlight and clarify what a safe, clear crib environment looks like, ADPH is promoting the National Institute of Health’s Safe to Sleep® #ClearTheCrib challenge.

This social media challenge is a fun and engaging way to highlight the importance of a clear crib to reduce the risk of suffocation and other SUIDs.

All pillows, loose blankets, bumper pads, stuffed animals and even baby hats should be removed from a crib for a baby to sleep safely.

ADPH explains to successfully “Clear the Crib,” participants need to remove all unsafe items from a cluttered crib and ensure that the doll representing the baby is safely positioned. This is a timed challenge.

The department says intention is to have fun while spreading the word on keeping babies safe. Infants statewide need you to help spread awareness by joining the #ClearTheCrib #SafeSleepAL challenge.

ADPH invites you to be creative and use your platforms to educate communities about safe sleep for infants. Make sure to include the tags #ClearTheCrib and #SafeSleepAL.

For more information about the social media campaign, visit the ADPH Perinatal Program.

For those not able to afford a safe place for their infant to sleep, visit Cribs for Kids.