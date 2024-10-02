Birmingham selected to host 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is announcing the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the city of Birmingham have been selected to host the 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds.

This championship will take place at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) in the Magic City.

The dates of the awarded championship are March 16-19, 2028.

Together with Knight Eady, the SEC submitted a competitive bid that showcased the experience the SEC and Knight Eady have hosting championships alongside partners at the BJCC and Birmingham, according to a press release from the city.

The SEC and Knight Eady previously hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds and will host the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional in Legacy Arena March 28 – March 31, 2025.

“Birmingham is excited to welcome back Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin in a press release. “We’re proud to show off our city and facilities to visiting student-athletes, teams and fans in the upcoming years. The SEC and Knight Eady have been instrumental in bringing NCAA Championships back to Birmingham. Consistency in hosting these championships means a lot to our city and the community of college basketball fans in Birmingham.”

More information on the announcement from the National Collegiate Athletic Association can be found here.