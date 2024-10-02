Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UA-UGA averages 12 million on ABC, most-watched regular-season prime-time game since 2017

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:03 AM CDT
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama's 41-34 victory over Georgia on Saturday night averaged 12 million viewers on ABC and ESPN's streaming platforms, according to Nielsen.

It was the most-watched regular season prime-time game since 2017, when Alabama-Florida State on the season's opening weekend averaged 12.3 million. It was also ESPN's most-streamed regular-season game.

Nielsen reported the audience peaked at 14.1 million from 11:15-11:30 p.m. EDT, when Alabama was holding off a second-half rally by Georgia.

The Crimson Tide's Ryan Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe with 2:18 remaining, and Georgia was driving for a potential game-tying touchdown before Zabien Brown intercepted Carson Beck’s pass in the end zone.

The win vaulted Alabama from No. 4 to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Georgia dropped from second to fifth.

This is the first year ESPN and ABC have the entire Southeastern Conference football package.
Tags
News Alabama FootballAlabama Crimson TideCrimson Tide footballCrimson Tidecollege footballSEC college footballESPN football Southeastern Conference
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate