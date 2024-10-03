Major Milestone: BJCC Concert Hall & Theatre celebrating 50th anniversary

A 2,835-capacity theatre, serving as the home of Broadway in Birmingham, which hosts national touring concerts and family entertainment, is marking a milestone. That's along with a venue that hosts more intimate touring concerts and comedy events.

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is inviting the public to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the BJCC Concert Hall and Theatre. A commemoration is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the plaza outside the Concert Hall.

A statement on the venue's website reads, "For the past 50 years, the Birmingham community and surrounding areas have supported the BJCC, so this event is not only a celebration but a thank you to the generations of Alabamians who have made these past 50 years memorable."

Organizers say the celebration will be a day filled with free food, games, face painting, a scavenger hunt and ticket giveaways to upcoming events.

“This celebration is not just a commemoration of the past but a heartfelt thank you to the generations who have supported us throughout the years,” said Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC, in a press release.

“We invite everyone to join us as we honor our shared history and look forward to many more years of bringing outstanding entertainment to Birmingham.”

In addition to the festivities, the Birmingham Children’s Theatre will be offering free tickets to the first 10 families who visit its tent for the 11:00 a.m. production of Peter & the Wolf during the 50th anniversary celebration. For those who arrive after, a discount code for 25% off tickets will be available as a token of appreciation.

The BJCC Concert Hall and Theatre officially opened its doors on October 3, 1974.

The venue has hosted a variety of performances by renowned artists, like Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Charles, Robin Williams and Tina Turner. Its rich history continues to make it a beloved venue for artists and audiences alike.

For more information about the event, click here.