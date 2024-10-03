Safe & simple: Disposing of hazardous waste like old TVs or cell phones, batteries, paints

Huntsville residents might not be aware of hazardous waste in their homes. This includes things like old TVs or cell phones, batteries, paints and weed killers. These items can't be disposed of with the regular garbage collection, but the city's Household Hazardous Waste Facility (HHW) can help— at no cost.

Huntsville's Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) operates the space, which is located at 1055 A Cleaner Way. The 30,000 square foot facility is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for residents in Madison County, including the cities of Huntsville and Madison.

A drive-thru service, available without appointment (rain or shine), provides for convenient drop-offs. Facility staff will collect items from your car and safely dispose of them.

Items accepted at the HHW facility include:



Electronics (TVs, laptops, cell phones)

Automotive productive (oil, gasoline, antifreeze)

Household cleaners and chemicals

Paints and solvents

Insect and weed killers

Household and car batteries

Expired medicines

Used sharp items, such as needles

Fluorescent bulbs

HHW does not accept explosives or radioactive or biological wastes.

The city says the goal of the HHW facility, under the direction of new facility manager Michael L. Williams, is to take things that are harmful for the environment and properly dispose of those items and giving residents a place where they can bring those items that’s free and easy.

Electronics are the most common items dropped off at HHW at an average of about 25 tons per month. Batteries are another popular item (eight tons per month) and five tons per month of flammable liquids.

The program began in 1992 on a limited basis, permitting drop-offs only on the first Saturday of each month. The facility saw 366 customers in 1992, a number that doubled to about 700 customers by 2019.

That year, the current facility opened, and services expanded to what they are today. The HHW facility now helps more than 21,000 customers a year and averages about 60 customers a day.