That's a wrap: Gov. Ivey concludes statewide Back-to-School Tour

Governor Kay Ivey is concluding her Back-to-School tour on Oct. 3, traveling to DeKalb County. She'll arrive at the Fort Payne Pre-K Center, a participant in the Alabama First Class Pre-K program, then tour classrooms.

Her Back-to-School Tour featured a diverse collection of learning institutions across the state, including public schools, Turnaround schools, private schools and charter schools.

There is much to celebrate when it comes to education across the state. For the 18th consecutive year, Alabama’s First Class Pre-K has led the nation in quality, according to the governor's office.

Under Governor Ivey’s leadership, record funding has been secured for Alabama’s public schools, which is enabling schools to expand programs, improve facilities and enhance the educational experience for students across the state, reports her office.

The Governor’s Turnaround Schools Initiative, launched the Fall of 2022, is designed to transform low-performing schools and the surrounding communities. Through this program, several schools have already seen significant improvements in academic performance and school culture.

Governor Ivey’s top priority during the 2024 legislative session, the CHOOSE Act, provides parents with greater choice in selecting the best educational environment for their children.

Her signature on this significant legislation reflects her commitment to expanding education options and ensuring that every Alabama student – no matter their zip code – has access to a school that meets their unique needs, reports her office.

Additionally, Governor Ivey has been a staunch supporter for charter schools, which offer innovative educational approaches tailored to the needs of their students. She has continuously backed increased state support for charter schools.