Calling all ghouls and goblins: Auburn Public Library hosting "spooktacular" events

Mark your calendars, ghouls and goblins! One Alabama city is gearing up for some frightening fun. The Auburn Public Library is inviting locals and visitors alike to a variety of "spooktacular" activities during the month of October. All events as follows are free and open to the public.

Events for all ages:

Movie Matinee

Monday, Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m.

It’s spooky showtime! Enjoy snacks while you watch “The Addams Family 2.” Rated PG. All ages welcome.

City of Auburn

Posh Pumpkins

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 4:30-6 p.m.

Create your very own mini posh pumpkin using the supplies provided! Whatever your style, the possibilities are endless, all without using a carving knife! You’ll have the coolest pumpkin on the block! Free pumpkins Arts & crafts supplies will be provided, and pumpkins will be available on a first come, first served basis (while supplies last). Attendees are welcome to bring their own pumpkins and use the decorating supplies provided.

Amazing Bees with AU-BEES

Monday, Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Get buzzing and discover the amazing world of honeybees! The Auburn University Bee Lab “AU-BEES” will demonstrate how bees function in a colony, beekeeping basics and how honey gets harvested while showcasing their special traveling hive.

Pixabay

Creepy Crawlers

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m.

The Auburn University Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology will lead a fun and interactive show-and-tell program featuring all manner of creepy crawlers!

Ghoulish Gala

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Bring the whole family to the Auburn Public Library for a ghoulishly grand time! Dress up in your favorite costumes, register for the costume contest and enjoy music, games, treats and more!

For teens:

Mid-Semester Spa Break

Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:30 p.m.

Audience: Teens grades 7-12

Teens are invited to take a break and relax at the Library while making DIY body scrubs and more. Registration is required. To register, email Library Events.

Pixabay

Events for adults:

Intro to House Healing

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.

Audience: Adults.

What is a House Healer? Does my house need healing? Great questions! Jason Kirby, certified House Healer and owner of Elysium House Healing, LLC, will discuss the art and science of healing your home. The program is designed to help bring positive energy and balance to your home.

Pixabay

Lost Hauntings of 1800s Alabama & Other Spooky Tales

Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Audience: Adults.

Alabama historian Jim Phillips will take attendees on a journey through the “Lost Hauntings of 1800s Alabama & Other Spooky Tales.” This talk will explore old ghost beliefs of antebellum Alabama, anecdotal tales of ghostly events told to Phillips through his explorations and research throughout Alabama and early New England vampire lore. Refreshments will be served.

Adults Create! Pumpkin Decorating

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m.

Audience: Adults.

Get your front porch or home ready for fall! Join us as we paint or otherwise decorate a real, live pumpkin for the coziest season of the year. Pumpkins and materials provided. Registration is required. To register, email Library Events.

Chapter Chats Book Club

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Audience: Adults.

October selection: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

When her husband of a year disappears, Hannah quickly learns he is not who he said he was and is left to sort out the truth with just one ally — her husband's teenage daughter, who hates her. In “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Dave weaves a gripping, page-turning tale of suspense. Meet us at the Library to chat about this thrilling tale.