Call for entries now open for Auburn's 2024 Juried Photography Exhibition

Photo submissions for the 2024 Juried Photography Exhibition in Auburn are now being accepted. The event will take place at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.

Photographers currently residing in Alabama and in Georgia counties adjacent to Lee County are invited to submit their work. Professional, student and amateur photographers 18 years of age and older are eligible.

Each entrant may submit two original works in any photographic medium completed in the past three years. Not all entries will be included in the exhibition.

A public reception will be scheduled to present merit and purchase awards. Works may be for sale.

All photographs must be matted or mounted with white boards, framed under plexiglass (no glass) and correctly wired for gallery hanging.

Unframed works meeting very specific requirements may, upon request and approval, be submitted.

Photographs must be presented in white mats/boards in the following two sizes:

—16 inches by 20 inches

—18 inches x 22 inches.

Labels will be provided for artists to attach to pieces.

Works submitted for judging may be hand-delivered to the arts center on:

—Oct. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

—Oct. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Works can also be submitted by mail to:

Auburn Arts Association

P.O. Box 1862

Auburn, AL 36831

Works can also be submitted by FedEx and UPS to:

Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center

222 E. Drake Ave.

Auburn, AL 36830

All entries are due at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center by Oct. 17. The entry fee is $40. For more information and to register, click here.