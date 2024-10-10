Mobile County Health Department detects West Nile Virus in mosquito trap

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is announcing a positive test for West Nile Virus (WNV). This comes from a specimen in a mosquito trap used to detect mosquito-borne diseases in the community.

Dr. Kevin Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, says WNV has been confirmed by laboratory results, and the mosquito trap is in the 36541 ZIP Code area.

Humans with WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases often have symptoms of high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis, disorientation and seizures that are severe enough to require medical attention, reports the MCHD.

The risk of encephalitis spread by mosquitoes is highest from August through the first freeze in the fall. MCHD’s Vector Services will increase spraying and conduct door-to-door surveys in the immediate areas. Inspectors will also attempt to trap adult mosquitoes and test them for the presence of WNV.

Blood is drawn from the sentinel chickens every Monday by Vector Services, and the samples are sent to a lab in Tampa, FL. The results of the tests are made available later in the week.

MCHD health officials warn it is extremely important that people taking part in outdoor activities make every effort to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

Recommendations include:

• Use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellent with DEET

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

• Stay and sleep in places with air conditioning or window and door screens

• Remove standing water around your home

WNV is transmitted from bird to mosquito to bird during the transmission cycle, reports the MCHD. Mosquitoes can spread these viruses by feeding on the blood of infected birds and then biting another host animal or mammal, such as a human or a horse.

Although humans and horses can become ill from the infection, the diseases cannot be spread from people or horses. MCHD says the likelihood of transmission to humans and horses can be decreased by personal mosquito avoidance and the use of a WNV vaccine in horses. There is no vaccine available for humans.

Since 1985, MCHD’s Vector Services has monitored encephalitis in sentinel poultry flocks strategically placed in 13 coops throughout the county to detect the presence of viruses carried by mosquitoes. Mosquitoes also are trapped and tested for WNV, EEE, and St. Louis Encephalitis.

To report an issue with mosquitoes, call Vector Services at 251-690-8124.

To learn more about the department, visit https://mchd.org/vector-control. From there, find a link and a QR code to access the new online portal to order services for mosquitoes and rodents.