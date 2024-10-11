Digital Media Center
Alabama corrections officer charged with smuggling meth into prison

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:30 PM CDT
Pixabay

A correctional officer in Alabama has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-security prison where she worked.

The 48-year-old officer was charged with attempting to distribute a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and using her official office for personal gain, all felonies, arrest records show.

She smuggled meth into the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore and then distributed it to an incarcerated person, the complaint alleges. She was detained Wednesday.

Holman is the primary correctional facility for death row inmates in Alabama, and it is the only one in the state that carries out executions, according to the Department of Corrections website.

Widespread drug availability and rampant overdoses are well documented in Alabama prisons.
correctional officerAlabama Department of CorrectionsADOCmethamphetamineHolman Correctional FacilityAtmoreAlabama prisons
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
