Alabama corrections officer charged with smuggling meth into prison

A correctional officer in Alabama has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-security prison where she worked.

The 48-year-old officer was charged with attempting to distribute a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and using her official office for personal gain, all felonies, arrest records show.

She smuggled meth into the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore and then distributed it to an incarcerated person, the complaint alleges. She was detained Wednesday.

Holman is the primary correctional facility for death row inmates in Alabama, and it is the only one in the state that carries out executions, according to the Department of Corrections website.

Widespread drug availability and rampant overdoses are well documented in Alabama prisons.