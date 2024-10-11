Bluegrass and BBQ Festival in Huntsville’s backyard

Live bluegrass music and BBQ come together for Huntsville’s sixth annual tradition. The festival was originally created to showcase Southside Park when it first opened. Now, it’s purpose is to bring local bluegrass music and good food to the Huntsville community.

The South Huntsville Main Business Association and County Commissioner Phil Riddick are hosting this year’s event. Riddick said the festival started from a newly developed park needing some recognition.

“It's a beautiful park, great setting, but a lot of people didn't know about it, so we thought we needed to have some events to draw people to the park. So, we thought a way to promote the park was to start having some events. I'm kind of a bluegrass guy, so we wanted to do a bluegrass festival, and that's kind of how it got started. And it's gotten a little bigger and bigger every year.”

Riddick also said because of the publicity from word of mouth and social media, they’ve been securing more and more talented artists across the state of Alabama and the Southeast. The Becky Buller Band, the Grasstronauts, Ancient Tones, and Jim & Inge Wood will be playing at this year’s festival. Riddick explained that the bands might have varied genres but are all bluegrass-oriented bands.

Riddick also said that the free event is perfect for taking the family out and enjoying some live entertainment. He also mentioned the importance of bluegrass music in Alabama.

“You know, it's just kind of roots music, so to speak. We have an organization here in Huntsville called Huntsville Traditional Music Association that promotes not just bluegrass, but all kinds of traditional music. And you know, we're kind of the heels of the Appalachians here, and so this is kind of roots music for us here.”

The no cost festival runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 12th, with food trucks serving BBQ and shaved ice. To learn more about the Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, click here.