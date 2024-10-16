BUY for RISE Fundraiser to offer big bargains in Tuscaloosa for a cause

The University of Alabama (UA) RISE Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary, just as the annual BUY for RISE fundraiser comes up. On Oct. 18 and 19, the community is invited to shop bargains from dozens of local retailers on everything from clothing to home décor.

Brand-new items will be offered at deep discounts during the sale, which raises funds for the RISE Center. Local retailers include Effie’s, Lou and Co, Bossi, Wonderfully Made, Confetti Interiors, Part Two, Bradley’s Market, Alexandra’s and more.

The fundraiser kicks off with a preview party Oct. 18 where attendees will have an opportunity to purchase items at significant discounts (75% off the lowest marked prices). The event will take place at RISE Center, located at 600 Johnny Stallings Drive, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The preview party Friday night will include light refreshments, beverages and music for ticket holders.

Tickets will be available in advance for $100 for a golden ticket with a 4:30 p.m. entrance, and $10 for a general admission ticket with a 5 p.m. entrance. Tickets can be purchased at the RISE Center.

Admission to the general sale on Oct. 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. is free and items are discounted 90%.

BUY for RISE is the school’s second-largest fundraiser of the year. Money raised helps fund the school’s programs.

“RISE Center is looking forward to celebrating BUY for RISE’s 21st year,” said Riane Sullivan, assistant director of the RISE Center. “For two decades, the Tuscaloosa community and merchants so generously donate to this fundraiser each year and help make it a successful event. The funds raised from BUY for RISE help ensure children with varying abilities receive services at no cost to the family.”

The RISE Center, part of the UA College of Human Environmental Sciences, serves children with disabilities and their typically developing peers from ages eight weeks to five years.

The center serves about 100 children, more than 50% with varying abilities, in their five-day-a-week program and therapeutic playgroup.

The inclusive early childhood education program not only benefits families in the community, but it also serves as a practicum and internship site for students from UA and other colleges.