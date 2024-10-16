Digital Media Center
South Alabama beats Troy 25-9 in the Battle for the Belt for the first time since 2017

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM CDT
South Alabama Football / X

Gio Lopez threw for 158 yards and a touchdown, and he added 67 yards rushing with another score to help South Alabama beat Troy 25-9 on Tuesday night in the Battle for the Belt.

South Alabama (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) beat Troy (1-6, 0-3) for the first time since 2017, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series.

The Trojans had also won six straight games in Mobile, including the Dollar General Bowl in 2016 and '18.

South Alabama scored 16 quick points in the second quarter to take control. Lopez found Jeremiah Webb for an over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the end zone for a 24-yard score to make it 10-0.

The South Alabama defense recorded a safety on Troy's next possession and then Lopez scored on a 49-yard keeper five plays later for a 19-0 lead.

Troy had held South Alabama to 19 points or fewer in six of the last seven meetings.

Lopez was 16-of-21 passing to go along with 11 carries in South Alabama’s first home game since Sept. 12. Laith Marjan made three field goals, including two from 42-yards out.

Troy didn’t have a first down in the first quarter, leading to a quarterback change.

Matthew Caldwell replaced starter Tucker Kilcrease and led Troy on a 15-play drive late in the first half to get within 19-3 after a short field goal. Caldwell was intercepted two times and Kilcrease once.

Troy's first touchdown came with 2:35 left in the fourth.
Tags
News University of South Alabama JaguarsUniversity of South AlabamaTroy University AlabamaTroy Universitycollege footballSEC college footballAlabama FootballNCAA
