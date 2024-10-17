Commission appointed to reduce homicides after man charged with Hush Lounge shooting deaths

The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is addressing the public following a man being charged in connection with a mass shooting outside a nightclub that left four people dead and wounded more than a dozen wounded.

Damien McDaniel, 22, was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the Sept. 21 shooting in the Five Points South entertainment district at Hush Lounge. That shooting was one of multiple homicides across the city.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin shared the following statement:

"After the horrific shooting at Five Points South, we vowed that our priority would be to find, capture, and arrest every person responsible for this heinous and brazen mass shooting. We told you this is what we’d do, and this is what we did....

But we’re not yet done. This investigation continues with BPD, and we will not rest until our streets are safer. Violent criminals operating within Birmingham will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice without delay...

We are aggressively getting more police on the streets, working on legislation to get automatic weapons off the streets, and engaging our community in finding innovative ways to deal with violent crime. The people in Birmingham are pulling together to win this fight and we will."

Meantime, Mayor is announcing an advisory commission made up of business, community and criminal justice leaders to identify the most promising strategies to reduce homicides in the city. Helping to guide the commission’s work will be former Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper.

The commission’s focus is on quick assembly of information on strategies and programs that have helped other cities and jurisdictions reduce crime and especially homicides. The goal is to have an initial report to the city in less than 60 days.

“We all feel a sense of urgency and share the mayor’s belief that these senseless killings must come to an end,” Roper said. “We will be looking for best practices that are working elsewhere and what has the best chance to make a difference in Birmingham.”

The commission’s work will be funded by private resources. The Birmingham Police Foundation will be a key partner in supporting the commission’s fact-finding work as well as in implementing its recommendations.

