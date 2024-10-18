Ask Your Doctor: Alabama health experts encourage fall & winter immunizations talks

The Ask Your Doctor campaign is being promoted across Alabama, where residents are encouraged to ask their physician about the flu shot and other vaccines. The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are all backing the campaign.

Several vaccines are being recommended this year to help avoid respiratory illnesses. Each type is designed to work with your immune system to fight off certain kinds of germs and the serious diseases they cause. Recommended vaccines to discuss with physicians include the following:

Seasonal Influenza (Flu) – It is recommended that all individuals six months of age and older, with rare exceptions, get an annual flu vaccination. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications.

Those 65 years of age and older are recommended to have one of several specific flu vaccines designed for this age group and are encouraged to ask their vaccination site for more details.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) - RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends an RSV vaccine for all adults over age 75, those from ages 60-74 with certain health conditions, and pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

RSV immunization is also recommended for all infants up to 9 months if the vaccine was not given during pregnancy and some infants and children up to age 23 months.

Pneumonia - Pneumococcal disease can affect those of any age. However, young children and older adults are at risk of serious illness and death due to this disease.

The CDC recommends pneumococcal vaccination for all children younger than five years old and all adults 65 years or older. Even if you have received a pneumococcal vaccine in the past, you may be due for an updated vaccine.

COVID-19 - It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older get an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine. Infants, children under age five, and people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have specific recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines.

Please contact your health care professional, preferred local vaccination site such as a pharmacy, or local county health department for 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine information and availability.

The statewide organizations also want to remind the public that simple hygiene efforts, such as washing your hands, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when you’re sick can also help protect against these infectious diseases.

To learn more and for other helpful resources go to Ask Your Doctor.