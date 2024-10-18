Birmingham & regional health partners launch recruitment effort for healthcare jobseekers

The City of Birmingham, along with the Birmingham Region Health Partnership (BRHP), is launching the Good Jobs Birmingham Healthcare recruitment campaign. That's in addition to a new website for jobseekers.

The city and its partners have reportedly been working for two years to train workers as part of a community-focused jobs initiative designed to build a pipeline of skilled healthcare and digital health professionals.

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded Birmingham a $10.8 million grant under the American Rescue Plan’s Good Jobs Challenge. Since then, more than 200 regional residents have benefited from the program, reports city officials.

Through this grant, jobseekers will be trained and placed in high-quality healthcare positions with the focus on prioritizing underserved communities, including women and people of color, to promote equitable access to healthcare careers.

Now, those looking for employment in the healthcare industry will be able to access a centralized hub designed to put them on the fast track to gain training and possible employment.

In response to the critical workforce shortages highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Birmingham Region Health Partnership (BRHP) was established through a collaborative effort between the City of Birmingham and five key partners:



Central Six AlabamaWorks! STRIVE Birmingham the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Prosper Birmingham Women’s Foundation of Alabama

“The Good Jobs grant is a game-changer for our region,” said Kristen Holder, Executive Director of Central Six AlabamaWorks!, in a press release. “The grant is providing us with the capacity to connect previously isolated pieces of our workforce ecosystem – training providers, employers, and community-based organizations to create a best-in-class Healthcare Workforce ecosystem. This

unique, integrated approach represents a true investment in our community, aligning industry needs with workforce development to create sustainable, long-term economic growth.”

Together, the partnership has co-designed a comprehensive solution to address the vulnerabilities in Birmingham’s healthcare ecosystem, ensuring the region is prepared for future public health challenges.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply immediately for opportunities that will provide them with the training and skills needed to thrive in the healthcare field. For more information on how to apply, visit www.goodjobsbham.com or call (205) 259-8033.