Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR experienced a component failure. Technicians have initiated the repair process. Thank you for your patience.

Signups open for Mobile event aimed at quickly resolving active traffic-related warrants

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Pixabay

The City of Mobile is announcing signups are open for a free event that aims to quickly resolve active traffic-related warrants.

The upcoming Warrant Clinic will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Springhill Recreation Center. It's made possible through a partnership with the Port City and the non-profit Growing Real Alternatives Everywhere (GRAE).

GRAE has worked with communities around the country to facilitate similar events, including Mobile.

Led by the City of Mobile Legal Department and the Mobile Municipal Court, this free clinic will offer an easy way to address outstanding warrants for traffic violations in municipal court.

Throughout the event, there will be family-friendly entertainment, childcare food and other community resources.

The goal is to help as many people as possible quickly resolve active traffic-related warrants in a relaxed and unintimidating space without the fear of arrest. There is no dress code, and children and other family members are also welcome to attend.

In honor of Law Day, the City of Mobile hosted the first Warrant Clinic of this kind in the state of Alabama in May 2024. As a result, more than 500 people were able to resolve more than 1,800 outstanding warrants quickly.

Those with active traffic-related warrants with Mobile Municipal Court, can sign up for the Nov. 15 Warrant Clinic by clicking here.

Those with additional questions, can contact GRAE via phone at (251) 364-6602 or via email at graenow1@gmail.com.
Tags
News Mobile AlabamaCity of Mobiletraffic ticketstraffic citationsnonprofit organizationcommunityarrest
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate