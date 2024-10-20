New Era, Same Standard: The University of Alabama Homecoming 2024

“New Era, Same Standard.” That's the theme for this year's homecoming at The University of Alabama, and festivities begin ASAP. Here's a look at what's on deck:

Sunday, Oct. 20

—Roll Tide Run: Begins at 5 p.m. Check-in time is 3:30 p.m. and warm-up is at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of the Quad near Autherine Lucy Hall. Ticket purchase is required. This event is also open to alumni and community members.

—Homecoming Kick-Off Event: 6 p.m., University of Alabama Student Center Lawn. This is a free event. There will be a Silent Disco at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Great Hall. There will also be food, games, DIY activities and a photo booth.

—Spades and Lawn Games Tournament: 6 p.m., Student Center Lawn. Pre-registration or ticket purchase is required.

Sunday, Oct. 20 – Thursday, Oct. 24

—There will be a Cash for Cans Fundraiser in collaboration with Beat Auburn Beat Hunger.

Monday, Oct. 21

—Breakfast with Big Al: 9-10 a.m. at the Student Center Plaza

—Bowling Competition: 6-8:30 p.m. at Bowlero

—Free Open Student Bowling: 6-10 p.m at Bowlero with all UA students welcome

Tuesday, Oct. 22

—Dodgeball Competition: 5:30 p.m., UREC Basketball Indoor Courts (South Gym)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

—Flag Football Competition: Registration: 5 p.m. Competition begins at 5:30 p.m., UREC Intramural Fields

Thursday, Oct. 24

—Choreography Competition: 6 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Tickets are required. Open to alumni and community members as well. Parking at Coleman Coliseum is limited and attendees are encouraged to park in the Capstone Parking Deck.

Friday, Oct. 25

—Pep Rally, Bonfire and Homecoming Queen Crowning: 6:30 p.m., the Quad.

—Step Show, sponsored by the National Panhellenic Council: 8 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are required and this event is also open to alumni and community members. Parking at Coleman Coliseum is limited and attendees are encouraged to park in the Capstone Parking Deck instead. This year marks this event’s 50th Anniversary.

Parade

—The homecoming parade will start about five hours prior to kickoff. Crimson Tide football legend and NFL Pro Bowler Shaun Alexander will serve as grand marshal.

—The parade will start at Hudson Poole Fine Jewelers on Greensboro Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa, turning east onto University Boulevard and continuing through campus.

Paint the Town Red

—The community is invited to view lawns decorated by student organizations and businesses participating in the Paint the Town Red competition throughout the week.

—QR codes will be displayed outside each business and lawn display for everyone to vote on a favorite.

Homecoming week updates and details on event registration and tickets can be found on the UA homecoming website.