Today is deadline to register to vote in Alabama for the 2024 presidential election

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:48 AM CDT
i voted
Vox Efx
/
Flickr
Voters in three parts of Alabama will participate in special elections Tuesday to help fill vacancies in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Election Day is fast approaching. On November 5th, the nation will elect the 47th president, as well as a number of other candidates in local and state elections.

Oct. 21 is the last day to register to vote. Check the status of your registration using the Registration Information portal.

Those interested in casting a ballot in the upcoming election can register online, by mail or in person. Residents may also register to vote while applying for or renewing their Alabama driver’s license online and in person.

Registration at a glance:

  • In person: Visit your county board of registrars to request, complete and submit a registration form by Monday, Oct. 21. Or you can pick up an application while applying for Medicaid, SNAP, rehabilitation services and other assistance. Mail-in applications are also available at other sites including public schools, libraries and armed forces recruiting stations.

Alabamians voting absentee only do so if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as travel on Election Day or an illness or disability that prevents you from going to the polls. For those who need to vote absentee, The deadlines:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Votes must bring an approved form of ID, such as a valid Alabama driver’s license or U.S. passport.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
