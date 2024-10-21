Today is deadline to register to vote in Alabama for the 2024 presidential election

Election Day is fast approaching. On November 5th, the nation will elect the 47th president, as well as a number of other candidates in local and state elections.

Oct. 21 is the last day to register to vote. Check the status of your registration using the Registration Information portal.

Those interested in casting a ballot in the upcoming election can register online, by mail or in person. Residents may also register to vote while applying for or renewing their Alabama driver’s license online and in person.

Registration at a glance:



Online: Use the state’s voter registration portal to register or update your registration information. You will need your valid Alabama driver’s license or nondriver identification card; otherwise, you must complete a mail-in registration form. Register online for the general election by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.

By mail: Download, print and complete a registration form, then mail it to your county board of registrars. Or request a form be mailed to you, either using the online form request or by calling the secretary of state’s office at 800-274-8683. Completed registration applications must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 21.

In person: Visit your county board of registrars to request, complete and submit a registration form by Monday, Oct. 21. Or you can pick up an application while applying for Medicaid, SNAP, rehabilitation services and other assistance. Mail-in applications are also available at other sites including public schools, libraries and armed forces recruiting stations.

Alabamians voting absentee only do so if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as travel on Election Day or an illness or disability that prevents you from going to the polls. For those who need to vote absentee, The deadlines:



Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Votes must bring an approved form of ID, such as a valid Alabama driver’s license or U.S. passport.