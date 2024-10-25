Alabama’s playoff hopes may hinge on Homecoming game against Missouri

It’s homecoming at the University of Alabama. But, tomorrow’s football between the Crimson Tide and Missouri has all the earmarks of a playoff elimination match. Alabama started the season ranked fifth and spent a week at number one after Georgia. Then came losses at Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Coach Kalen DeBoer says the team hasn’t been at its best.

“We knew this was winning a championship each and every year, especially in the SEC, is going to be hard. We knew there were going to be challenges, along with transitions all that,” said DeBoer. “No excuses. You know, we got to continue to move forward. We got to continue to build and you know, that's what this week is all about.”

Alabama and Missouri have little to no margin for error left in their playoff hopes. Number twenty one Missouri is coming off a come-from-behind win over Auburn but lost 41-10 to Texas A&M in its only other matchup with a ranked team. For Alabama, Quarterback Jalen Milroe will try to get the Tide offense going. Brady Cook led Missouri's comeback after returning from a first-half injury. Both opened the season in the Top 10 with Alabama spending a week at number one. Then, came two eye opening losses against Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says everyone knew this would be a transition…

“We haven't been our best in those two games in particular. And I know there's a lot of times we can always look and know we got to improve, but can't have the mistakes, can't have the penalties, you know, gotta have better execution, you know, all those things that put you behind the eight ball.”

DeBoer takes over for Nick Saban who won six championships, so two losses appear a tough pill to swallow for Tide fans. Alabama's running game against Missouri's defense. Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe attempted forty five passes against Tennessee and hasn't gotten loose as a runner lately. Running backs Jamarion Miller and Justice Haynes have been solid but not the kind of dominating backs that Alabama had produced over the years.