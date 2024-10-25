Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Huntsville group holds Domestic Violence awareness event this weekend

Alabama Public Radio | By Grayce Kilkenny,
Pat Duggins
Published October 25, 2024 at 5:46 AM CDT
Pixabay

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Alabama. The Centers for Disease Control estimates nearly nine percent of women are victims of violence from their partners every year. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says close to forty percent will experience an attack in their lifetimes. Stephanie McTarsney is with the support group Kelly’s Rainbow in the Huntsville area. She says rural parts of Alabama are often hit harder…

“We go into the schools and we, you know, we go to court with them in Cherokee County, and we do protection orders in Cherokee County, it's harder for them to flee because they don't know, you know, necessarily, because it's such a rural area that there is actual help out there,” she said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency operates a website called Crime.Alabama.gov with funding from the Department of Justice. It quotes data from 2021 that ranks Mobile County as highest in the state with over four thousand occurrences of domestic violence that year. Jefferson County comes in second with almost three thousand. McTarsney says the problem exists despite Alabama’s reputation as a religious state…

It's like a dirty little secret that nobody wants to talk about. Everybody likes to think that we're the Bible Belt, and so nothing goes wrong, when, in fact, you know, it's rampant here. Our numbers are up like 34% that it was last year,” she said.

The support group AshaKiran will hold a human chain against domestic violence event in Huntsville on Sunday at Big Spring park. The gathering will take place from two to three p.m.

 
Tags
News domestic violenceCenters for Disease Control and PreventionWest Alabama Human Trafficking Task ForceAlabama Human Trafficking Task ForceHuntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce
Grayce Kilkenny
Grayce Kilkenny is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio Newsroom. She is a sophomore majoring in Public Relations with a minor in Digital, Professional and Public Writing. Outside of the newsroom, Grayce enjoys photography, running and fashion.
See stories by Grayce Kilkenny
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate