U.S. Rep. Crockett tells Democrats to stop talking and get working ahead of Alabama campaign visit

Students at Alabama State University in Montgomery may be sharpening up questions ahead of a sit-down meeting with Texas U.S. House member Jasmine Crockett, who is scheduled to visit Alabama in support of Shomari Figures. He’s running for the state’s newly redrawn Congressional District 2 against Republican Caroleene Dobson. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the new seat to better represent African American voters.

The Alabama Public Radio news team spent nine months investigating issues related to the new House District in the state’s black belt, and parts of Mobile and Montgomery Counties. Parts one, two, three, and four are available on apr.org, and part five as well as a half-hour documentary airs next week.

“I wish that people would stop talking and get to working. Because I know right now I’m not sleeping, because it’s just that important,” Crockett told CNN’s Jim Acosta. The Texas Democrat is supporting the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House.

The Figures campaign said in a release that Crockett will start her day of campaigning by attending church services in Montgomery, followed by a panel discussion at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, a press conference, and a meeting with students at Alabama State University.

Candidate Figures said in a campaign release…

“Congresswoman Crockett has earned the reputation as a fearless advocate for marginalized communities, standing up for economic justice, voting rights, and reproductive freedom, " said Figures. “Her visit to Alabama underscores the significance of the upcoming election and the impact it will have on shaping the future of the state and the nation.”

Republican Caroleene Dobson has been endorsed by former Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Governor Kay Ivey, and Alabama’s minority GOP.