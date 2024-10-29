Alabama League of Women Voters suggest watching public voting machine tests

|Local (County)
Election Office
|Address of Public Testing
for 2024 General election
|Date
|Time
|Autauga County
|165 W 5th ST Prattville AL
|10/28
|8:00 AM
|Baldwin County
|203 Dickerson Rd, Bay Minnette
|10/28
|9:00 AM
|Barbour County
|Courthouse, 405 E Barbour St, Eufaula AL
|Oct 28
|3:30 PM
|Bibb County
|8 Court House Square West Centerville AL
|10/24
|2:30 PM
|Blount County
|Family Service Mall 1000 Lincoln Ave Oneonta AL
|10/22
|2:00 PM
|Bullock County
|Richard B Stone Complex, 21578 US-82, Union Springs, AL
|10/29
|3:00 PM
|Butler County
|800 East Commerce St, Greenville AL (back of building)
|10/24
|10:00 AM
|Calhoun County
|Disabled American Veterans Bldg 1810 Noble St. Anniston AL 36201
|10/22
|4:30 PM
|Chambers County
|Cherokee County
|260 Cedar Bluff (their Administrative Offices)
|10/22
|Chilton County
|Courthouse, 500 2nd Ave N, Clanton
|10/30
|12:00pm
|Choctaw County
|Probate Office, 117 S Mulberry, Butler AL
|Clarke County
|Warehouse behind Courthouse, 114 Court St Grove Hill
|10/23
|10:00 AM
|Clay County
|4177 Alabama 77 Suite # 2 Ashland AL
|11/1
|7:00 AM
|Cleburne County
|Warehouse on Coleman
|10/31
|4:00 PM
|Coffee County
|The Farm Center 1015 McKinnon St New Brocton Al
|10/29
|1:30pm
|Colbert County
|201 North Waters St, Tuscumbia (testing actually in garage behind this address, the garage faces 4th St)
|10/22
|9:00 AM
|Conecuh County
|Coosa County Judge of Probate
|E911 Building, 66 Communication Dr Rockford AL
|10/28
|10:00 AM
|Covington County
|260 Hillcrest Dr, Andalusia AL
|10/24
|1:00 PM
|Crenshaw County
|Cullman County
|2051 2nd Ave SW, Cullman AL
|10/28
|Between 8 am and 4 pm (have to schedule with with someone - and they don't know his available time yet)
|Dale County
|Sheriff's Training Faciliy, 583 Bivins Drive, Ozark, AL
|10/22
|1:00 PM
|Dallas County
|Dallas Co Courthouse 102 Church Street Selma AL
|Completed
|
|DeKalb County
|Elmore County
|Completed
|
|Escambia County
|Etowah County
|800 Forrest Ave, Gadsden AL
|10/28
|9:00 AM
|Fayette County
|Fayette County Annex, Behind the Courthouse, Fayette
|10/22
|8:00 AM
|Franklin County
|410 North Jackson Ave Russellville 35653
|10/24 and 10/25
|October 24: 11am and 2pm and October 25: 4pm
|Geneva County
|Main Courthouse 200 N Commerce St Geneva
|10/30
|3:00 PM
|Greene County
|Hale County
|Test results are available for the public
|10/6
|
|Henry County
|Henry Co Courthouse 101 Court Square #H Abbeville AL 36310
|10/23
|10:00 AM
|Houston County
|3600 South Oates (old Dollar General by the southside Walmart), Ste 1, Dothan
|10/28
|1:00 PM
|Jackson County
|Basement of courthouse
|10/22
|9:00 AM
|Jefferson - Bessemer
|Go to the Jefferson - Bham public test (all in one)
|10/25
|8:00 AM
|Jefferson - Birmingham
|JeffCo General Services Ops Center
520 Medco Rd, Tarrant 35217
|
|
|Lamar County
|Already Completed
|
|
|Lauderdale County
|Warehouse at 707 Sweetwater Ave Florence
|10/30
|11:00 AM
|Lawrence County
|Voting Machine warehouse in Moulton. 680 Gordon Drive Moulton AL 35650
|10/29
|1:00 PM
|Lee County
|Denny Atkins Meeting Center 10th street, Opelika Alabama
|10/25
|2:00 PM
|Limestone County
|Warehouse; 100 Cherry Street Athens AL, enter through Jefferson Street, next to Marion COC, follow to end of street, last building inside fenced. Gravel surface rough entrance, door will be open
|10/30
|9:00 AM
|Lowndes County
|Macon County
|3031 County Rd 69, Tuskegee, AL
|10/22
|9-10:30 Express Vote, 12:00 for others
|Madison County
|Elections warehouse 6921 Hwy 431 Owens Cross Roads, AL
|10/30
|8:00 AM
|Marengo County
|County Extension Office, 2400 E Coates Ave
|10/22
|12:30 PM
|Marion County
|Probate Office 132 Military Street South, Hamilton, AL
|10/24
|4:00 PM
|Marshall County
|Voting warehouse 2313 Worth Street in Guntersville AL. Off of highway 431 turn on Worth street towards the lake and go to the building with the roll up door at end of street
|10/22
|1:00 PM
|Mobile County - Elections
|Probate Court’s election warehouse at 1150 Schillinger Road North Mobile, AL; part of a county road bridge camp, but the voting machine section faces schillinger Road.
|10/22
|8:15 AM
|Monroe County
|Montgomery County
|871 A Plantation Way, 36117
|10/25
|8:30 AM
|Morgan County
|401 Second Avenue SE Decatur 35601; it is a tan testing in warehouse NARCOG transit building w warehouse in back. You have to go through a gate to back side of building
|11/1
|2:00 PM
|Perry County
|Pickens County
|Pike County
|Pike County Courthouse; W Church St, Troy, AL 36081
|10/22
|12:00 PM
|Randolph County
|Probate Office, judge will direct from there
|10/29
|10:00 AM
|Russell County
|Shelby County
|280 McDow Rd Columbiana Alabama 35051; right beside Juvenile Detention Center, 2nd building on left
|10/31
|1:00 PM
|St. Clair County
|Sumter County
|Talladega County
|Courtroom second floor of courthouse; 1 Court Sq, Talladega, AL 35160
|Tallapoosa County
|Tuscaloosa County
|1200 37th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
|Walker County
|Walker County Airport, Engineering Department
|10/22
|9:00 AM
|Washington County
|Wilcox County
|Winston County
|Basement of the Annex Building: 25125 Highway 195
|10/30
|8:00 AM