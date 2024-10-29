Alabama League of Women Voters suggest watching public voting machine tests

The Alabama League of Women Voters is urging voters to see for themselves how their counties will handle things on election day. Public tests are being conducted on voting machines and local residents are being invited to watch. Bullock, Coffee, Lawrence and Randolph are among the counties doing public tests today. Kathy Jones is the President of the Alabama League of Women Voters. She says the tests should help convince voters that Election Day will go fine…

“They’re working very hard,” said Jones. “You can see that they are, they are working very hard. They've got their, you know, their heart is in the right place as far as getting everything ready to go for a seamless Election Day. And I think there's just too much narrative that's really sowing doubt.”

Jones points to this brand of disinformation as working to water down enthusiasm among voters. Critics of the Donald Trump campaign say the GOP Presidential hopeful is trying to set the stage for legal challenges, assuming he loses on Election Day. The League of Women Voters is carefully non-partisan. Jones says voters can see for themselves what’s going on.

“You can witness this public test, and you can see that there is a process that that each county official, election official, which the chief election official in each county, is the probate judge, and they're holding these public tests to demonstrate that the counters are actually accurately totaling the ballots as they are put into the machine.”

The league published this list of counties conducting tests, in its entirety last week.