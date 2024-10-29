Digital Media Center
Alabama League of Women Voters suggest watching public voting machine tests

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Hannah Holcombe
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:47 AM CDT
Pixabay

The Alabama League of Women Voters is urging voters to see for themselves how their counties will handle things on election day. Public tests are being conducted on voting machines and local residents are being invited to watch. Bullock, Coffee, Lawrence and Randolph are among the counties doing public tests today. Kathy Jones is the President of the Alabama League of Women Voters. She says the tests should help convince voters that Election Day will go fine…

“They’re working very hard,” said Jones. “You can see that they are, they are working very hard. They've got their, you know, their heart is in the right place as far as getting everything ready to go for a seamless Election Day. And I think there's just too much narrative that's really sowing doubt.”

Jones points to this brand of disinformation as working to water down enthusiasm among voters. Critics of the Donald Trump campaign say the GOP Presidential hopeful is trying to set the stage for legal challenges, assuming he loses on Election Day. The League of Women Voters is carefully non-partisan. Jones says voters can see for themselves what’s going on.

“You can witness this public test, and you can see that there is a process that that each county official, election official, which the chief election official in each county, is the probate judge, and they're holding these public tests to demonstrate that the counters are actually accurately totaling the ballots as they are put into the machine.”

The league published this list of counties conducting tests, in its entirety last week.

Local (County)
Election Office
Address of Public Testing
for 2024 General election
Date
Time
Autauga County
165 W 5th ST Prattville AL
10/28
8:00 AM
Baldwin County
203 Dickerson Rd, Bay Minnette
10/28
9:00 AM
Barbour County 
Courthouse, 405 E Barbour St, Eufaula AL
Oct 28
3:30 PM
Bibb County 
8 Court House Square West Centerville AL
10/24
2:30 PM
Blount County 
Family Service Mall 1000 Lincoln Ave Oneonta AL
10/22
2:00 PM
Bullock County 
Richard B Stone Complex, 21578 US-82, Union Springs, AL
10/29
3:00 PM
Butler County 
800 East Commerce St, Greenville AL (back of building)
10/24
10:00 AM
Calhoun County
Disabled American Veterans Bldg 1810 Noble St. Anniston AL 36201
10/22
4:30 PM
Chambers County 
 
 
 
Cherokee County 
260 Cedar Bluff (their Administrative Offices)
10/22
 
Chilton County 
Courthouse, 500 2nd Ave N, Clanton
10/30
12:00pm
Choctaw County 
Probate Office, 117 S Mulberry, Butler AL
 
 
Clarke County 
Warehouse behind Courthouse, 114 Court St Grove Hill
10/23
10:00 AM
Clay County 
4177 Alabama 77 Suite # 2 Ashland AL
11/1
7:00 AM
Cleburne County 
Warehouse on Coleman
10/31
4:00 PM
Coffee County 
The Farm Center 1015 McKinnon St New Brocton Al
10/29
1:30pm
Colbert County 
201 North Waters St, Tuscumbia (testing actually in garage behind this address, the garage faces 4th St)
10/22
9:00 AM
Conecuh County
 
 
 
Coosa County Judge of Probate
E911 Building, 66 Communication Dr Rockford AL
10/28
10:00 AM
Covington County 
260 Hillcrest Dr, Andalusia AL
10/24
1:00 PM
Crenshaw County 
 
 
 
Cullman County 
2051 2nd Ave SW, Cullman AL
10/28
Between 8 am and 4 pm (have to schedule with with someone - and they don't know his available time yet)
Dale County 
Sheriff's Training Faciliy, 583 Bivins Drive, Ozark, AL
10/22
1:00 PM
Dallas County 
Dallas Co Courthouse 102 Church Street Selma AL
Completed
 
DeKalb County 
 
 
 
Elmore County 
 
Completed
 
Escambia County 
 
 
 
Etowah County
800 Forrest Ave, Gadsden AL
10/28
9:00 AM
Fayette County 
Fayette County Annex, Behind the Courthouse, Fayette
10/22
8:00 AM
Franklin County 
410 North Jackson Ave Russellville 35653
10/24 and 10/25
October 24: 11am and 2pm   and October 25: 4pm
Geneva County 
Main Courthouse 200 N Commerce St Geneva
10/30
3:00 PM
Greene County 
 
 
 
Hale County 
Test results are available for the public
10/6
 
Henry County 
Henry Co Courthouse 101 Court Square #H Abbeville AL 36310
10/23
10:00 AM
Houston County 
3600 South Oates (old Dollar General by the southside Walmart), Ste 1, Dothan
10/28
1:00 PM
Jackson County 
Basement of courthouse
10/22
9:00 AM
Jefferson - Bessemer
Go to the Jefferson - Bham public test (all in one)
10/25
8:00 AM
Jefferson - Birmingham
JeffCo General Services Ops Center
520 Medco Rd, Tarrant 35217
 
 
Lamar County 
Already Completed
 
 
Lauderdale County
Warehouse at 707 Sweetwater Ave Florence
10/30
11:00 AM
Lawrence County 
Voting Machine warehouse in Moulton. 680 Gordon Drive Moulton AL 35650
10/29
1:00 PM
Lee County 
Denny Atkins Meeting Center 10th street, Opelika Alabama
10/25
2:00 PM
Limestone County 
Warehouse; 100 Cherry Street Athens AL, enter through Jefferson Street, next to Marion COC, follow to end of street, last building inside fenced.  Gravel surface rough entrance, door will be open
10/30
9:00 AM
Lowndes County 
 
 
 
Macon County 
3031 County Rd 69, Tuskegee, AL
10/22
9-10:30 Express Vote, 12:00 for others
Madison County
Elections warehouse 6921 Hwy 431 Owens Cross Roads, AL
10/30
8:00 AM
Marengo County
County Extension Office, 2400 E Coates Ave
10/22
12:30 PM
Marion County 
Probate Office 132 Military Street South, Hamilton, AL
10/24
4:00 PM
Marshall County
Voting warehouse 2313 Worth Street in Guntersville AL. Off of highway 431 turn on Worth street towards the lake and go to the building with the roll up door at end of street
10/22
1:00 PM
Mobile County - Elections
Probate Court’s election warehouse at 1150 Schillinger Road North Mobile, AL; part of a county road bridge camp,  but the voting machine section faces schillinger Road.
10/22
8:15 AM
Monroe County
 
 
 
Montgomery County
871 A Plantation Way, 36117
10/25
8:30 AM
Morgan County
401 Second Avenue SE Decatur 35601; it is a tan testing in warehouse NARCOG transit building w warehouse in back.  You have to go through a gate to back side of building
11/1
2:00 PM
Perry County 
 
 
 
Pickens County 
 
 
 
Pike County 
Pike County Courthouse; W Church St, Troy, AL 36081
10/22
12:00 PM
Randolph County 
Probate Office, judge will direct from there
10/29
10:00 AM
Russell County 
 
 
 
Shelby County
280 McDow Rd Columbiana Alabama 35051; right beside Juvenile Detention Center, 2nd building on left
10/31
1:00 PM
St. Clair County 
 
 
 
Sumter County 
 
 
 
Talladega County
Courtroom second  floor of courthouse; 1 Court Sq, Talladega, AL 35160
 
 
Tallapoosa County 
 
 
 
Tuscaloosa County
1200 37th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
 
 
Walker County 
Walker County Airport, Engineering Department
10/22
9:00 AM
Washington County
 
 
 
Wilcox County 
 
 
 
Winston County 
Basement of the Annex Building: 25125 Highway 195
10/30
8:00 AM
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
