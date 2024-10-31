Being mindful: Tips for Alabamians on looking after their emotional well-being

Stress is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as "a state of worry or mental tension caused by a difficult situation."

Most of us feel stress every day --- it's a natural response meant to prompt us to handle challenges and even threats in our lives. It's how we respond to stress that determines its impact on our overall well-being.

October is Emotional Wellness Month. This is a great time to take stock of the stress in our lives, to figure out how that stress is affecting us, and to seek ways to not only lower our stress level, but to more effectively manage it.

Stress affects both your body and your mood. The Mayo Clinic lists the following as common signs that stress is taking a toll on you:

Physical



Headaches

Muscle Tension or Pain

Fatigue

Change in Sex Drive

Upset Stomach

Inability to Sleep

Weakened Immune System

Mental



Anxiousness

Sadness or Depression

Grumpiness or Anger

Memory Loss

Feeling Overwhelmed

Feeling one or more of these symptoms can lead to negative reactions such as overeating, angry outbursts, isolating from family and friends and drug or alcohol abuse.

Positive emotional well-being, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is when people "manage emotions well and have a sense of meaning, purpose, and supportive relationships." Finding ways to strengthen your emotional well-being will have a positive impact on your physical health at the same time.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests the following strategies to improve your emotional well-being:

Build Resilience

Resilience is the quality that allows you to bounce back from difficulty faster. Ways to build resilience include:



Develop healthy physical habits, including regular physical activity.

Take time for yourself each day.

Approach problems from different angles.

Turn to your friends and the community for assistance and support.

Reduce Stress



Get enough sleep.

Focus on what you did accomplish that day, instead of what you didn't.

Schedule regular times for relaxing activities such as breathing exercises and yoga.

Talk to a mental health professional for additional support with managing stress, if you feel like you are unable to cope, or are having suicidal thoughts.

Be Mindful



Stop and take deep breaths when feeling overwhelmed, before tackling a big task or having a tough conversation, or just at regular intervals throughout the day.

Practice mindful eating, focusing on the food and listening for your body to tell you when you're full.

Take a walk and focus on your breath and the sights and sounds around you.

For more information on these and other coping strategies, see the NIH Emotional Wellness Toolkit.