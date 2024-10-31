First-ever Miss Senior Titusville Library Pageant crowns Queen

The first-ever Miss Senior Titusville Library Pageant was a success! Birmingham women aged 55 and older were invited to vie for the honor of being the queen of the neighborhood library.

An audience of mostly senior citizens filed into the library—a parade of folks donning everything from their Sunday’s Best, with full suits and dresses with sequins, as well as T-shirts and blue jeans.

“Through this pageant, we recognize and honor the rich narratives, multifaceted talents, and remarkable contributions of our senior participants,” said Branch Manager Reba Williams. She often hosts many senior-centric events, including fitness classes, gardening tips and book clubs.

The constantans walked with pride, many with walkers, canes and even a scooter. One patron passed around a Ziploc bag filled with cinnamon candy and peppermints.

The current Miss Senior Jefferson County 2024, Victoria Clark Thomas, was the mistress of ceremonies. “People don’t get old because they age,” she told the crowd. “They get old because they stop doing things they did when they were young.”

Four lovely women of a certain age competed for the crown: Patricia Russell Hendrix, Debra Japaul, Rosia Underwood and Andrea Whitfield. One by one, they emerged from double doors sandwiched in between a flagpole and book display.

The categories were activewear, talent and evening gown. They did praise dances and recited original poems and even danced!

In the end, the judges of three community leaders tabulated their scores and the winner was announced: “Andrea Whitfield!”

Dressed in a one-shoulder black gown with silver rhinestones, the radiant 70-year-old smiled bright and was crowned with a headpiece that envied those at any Miss America pageant.

“With me being in the Titusville community, it always gives me the opportunity to do and represent the city in each and every way,” said the grandmother, golfer, author and retired teacher. “It is a service, and I am a servant of the city of Birmingham.”

Her secret for glowing beauty and an active life: “Enjoy life,” she said. “Slow down and enjoy every moment. Life is a celebration. You don’t look for things that will take your breath away. You look for things that TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY.”