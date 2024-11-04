Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Kay Ivey recovering after being treated for dehydration at campaign rally

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:05 AM CST
Office of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was treated by paramedics Sunday after appearing to become unsteady at a campaign rally for congressional candidate Caroleene Dobson.

Ivey's office said the governor had gotten dehydrated and is recovering after being treated with fluids.

Ivey, 80, was attending a Sunday evening campaign rally for Dobson at SweetCreek Farm Market in Pike Road, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery, when the incident occurred.

Witnesses said Ivey was shaking as she stood with Dobson and held on to a beam for support. WAKA posted video from the event showing the governor looking unsteady. The station reported that members of Ivey's staff then ran up to her. An ambulance was called to the scene.

“While campaigning for Caroleene Dobson at an event this evening, the governor got dehydrated. She received fluids and was evaluated on site out of precaution. She immediately felt better and is at home doing well this evening,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola wrote in a texted statement.

The Republican governor announced in 2019 that she had been diagnosed with early stage lung cancer and would undergo radiation treatments. She said in 2020 that the cancer appeared to be gone and that her doctor considered her cancer-free.

Dobson is the Republican nominee in the 2nd Congressional District. Ivey has endorsed Dobson in the race.
Tags
News Alabama Governor Kay IveyGovernor Kay IveyCaroleene Dobsoncampaigningpolitical campaigns
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate