Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alabama A&M player remains hospitalized after Oct. 26 head injury during game

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published November 6, 2024 at 9:19 PM CST
Alabama A&M Bulldogs / Facebook

Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized after sustaining a head injury during a game.

Burnett was still in the hospital on Tuesday, according to an Alabama A&M spokesman. The school hasn’t disclosed details of the injury Burnett suffered during a collision against Alabama State on Oct. 26.

A fund-raising request on gofundme.com had raised more than $17,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Tuesday, and the school also set up an emergency relief fund.

The gofundme goal included money to help the family pay for housing so they could be with him.

“He had several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain,” Burnett's sister, Dominece, wrote in a post on the page. “He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life.”

An update on Saturday said Burnett had had complications, but didn’t elaborate.

Burnett is a second-year freshman from Lakewood, California. He transferred from Grambling State during the offseason.
Tags
News Alabama A&M Universitycollege footballSEC college footballSoutheastern ConferenceNCAA
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate