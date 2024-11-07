Bama Salute: Alabama Athletics to celebrate Military Appreciation Week

Veterans Day is always observed officially on Nov. 11 each year to honor of the men and women who have served our country.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The theme for Veterans Day 2024 is “A Legacy of Loyalty and Service”, and this year’s winning poster was designed by Myisha Godette, a retired, disabled Army Veteran from Queens, New York, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

Several military-themed events at The University of Alabama are planned for the commemoration. Alabama Athletics has partnered with the Office of Veterans and Military Affairs to put on a week of celebrations. Information on Bama Salute Military Appreciation Week events are below.

Sunday, Nov. 10 : Bama Salute Game: Women's Basketball vs. Troy at Coleman Coliseum, 2:00 p.m.

—Free admission for all active duty and veterans who show a valid military ID at the ticket office located at the north entrance of Coleman Coliseum as well as ticket discounts for family/guests of service members.

—Tickets are on sale now through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office.

—Pregame: Arrive early for the national anthem with oversized on court American flag display, presented by the UA Air Force ROTC.

—The colors for Sunday's national anthem will be presented by the UA Army ROTC.

—Halftime: UA ROTC will compete against each other in an on-court basketball scrimmage.

—In-Game: All active duty and veterans in attendance will be recognized at a media timeout.

Monday, Nov. 1: Tuscaloosa Veterans Day Event at Memorial Park, 10:00 a.m.

—Capt. Chad Fleming will be the speaker at this annual event.

—It's presented by the Veterans Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and UA's Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.

Alabama Athletics

Monday, Nov. 11: Bama Salute Game: Men's Basketball vs. McNeese State at Coleman Coliseum, 6:00 p.m.

—Tickets are sold out through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office but available through SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket marketplace of the Crimson Tide.

—Pregame: Arrive early for the national anthem with oversized on court American flag display, presented by the UA Army ROTC.

—The colors for Monday's national anthem will be presented by the Air Force Honor Guard.

—Halftime: U.S. Army enlistment ceremony.

—In-Game: All active duty and veterans in attendance will be recognized at a media timeout.

Friday, Nov. 15 : Bama Salute Game: Volleyball vs. Mississippi State at Foster Auditorium, 6:00 p.m.

—Free admission for all active duty and veterans who show a valid military ID at the ticket office located at the north entrance of Foster Auditorium as well as ticket discounts for family/guests of service members.

—Tickets are on sale now through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office.

—Pre-match: The colors for Friday's national anthem will be presented by the Army Color Guard.

—In-match: All active duty and veterans in attendance will be recognized at a media timeout.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Bama Salute Game: Football vs. Mercer - Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 1:00 p.m.

—Tickets are on sale now through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office.

—All current and former members of the military are encouraged to visit VetTix to claim their tickets.

—Pregame: Arrive early to watch the U.S. Army Silver Wings Parachute Team jump into Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium at approximately 12:40 p.m.

—Flag Recipient, Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham (U.S. Army Retired) will be recognized on field.

—The UA Air Force and Army ROTC will present a joint color guard.

—The pregame flyover will be provided by Columbus Air Force Base.

—In-Game: The Million Dollar Band will perform a special military medley throughout the game, and all active duty and veterans in attendance will also be recognized.

—UA Army ROTC will be doing Pushups for Touchdowns.

Fans are encouraged to honor their favorite Alabama service member by posting a photo to Instagram or X accounts along with the hashtag, #BamaSalute. All photos submitted using #BamaSalute have the possibility of being featured on the videoboard at Coleman Coliseum, Foster Auditorium or Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

More information on Alabama Athletics' celebration of 'Bama Salute' Military Appreciation Week can be found here.