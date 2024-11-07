SPLC speaks out against racist texts now under investigation by the FBI

The Montgomery based Southern Poverty Law Center is responding to racist text messages invoking slavery. The notes were sent to Black men, women, and students, including at the University of Alabama and Alabama State University, as well as middle schoolers. The acts prompted inquiries by the FBI and other agencies. The messages, sent anonymously, were reported in several states, including New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. They generally used a similar tone but varied in wording.

Some instructed the recipient to show up at an address at a particular time "with your belongings," while others didn't include a location. Some of them mentioned the incoming presidential administration. It wasn't yet clear who was behind the messages and there was no comprehensive list of where they were sent, but high school and college students were among the recipients.

“The text sent to young Black people, including students at Alabama State University and the University of Alabama, is a public spectacle of hatred and racism that makes a mockery of our civil rights history. Hate speech has no place in the South or in our nation,” said Margaret Huang, SPLC president and CEO.

The FBI said it was in touch with the Justice Department on the messages, and the Federal Communications Commission said it was investigating the texts "alongside federal and state law enforcement." The Ohio Attorney General's office also said it was looking into the matter.

Tasha Dunham of Lodi, California, said her 16-year-old daughter showed her one of the messages Wednesday evening before her basketball practice.

"It was very disturbing," Dunham said. "Everybody's just trying to figure out what does this all mean for me? So, I definitely had a lot of fear and concern."

Her daughter initially thought it was a prank, but emotions are high following Tuesday's presidential election. Dunham and her family thought it could be more nefarious and reported it to local law enforcement.

About six middle school students in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, received the messages too, said Megan Shafer, acting superintendent of the Lower Merion School District.

"The racist nature of these text messages is extremely disturbing, made even more so by the fact that children have been targeted," she wrote in a letter to parents.

Students at some major universities, including Clemson in South Carolina and the University of Alabama, said they received the messages. The Clemson Police Department said in a statement that it been notified of the "deplorable racially motivated text and email messages" and encouraged anyone who received one to report it.

Fisk University, a historically Black university in Nashville, Tennessee, issued a statement calling the messages that targeted some of its students "deeply unsettling." It urged calm and assured students that the texts likely were from bots or malicious actors with "no real intentions or credibility."

Nick Ludlum, a senior vice president for the wireless industry trade group CTIA, said "wireless providers are aware of these threatening spam messages and are aggressively working to block them and the numbers that they are coming from."

David Brody, director of the Digital Justice Initiative at The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said that they aren't sure who is behind the messages but estimated they had been sent to more than 10 states, including most Southern states, Maryland, Oklahoma and even the District of Columbia. The district's Metropolitan Police force said in a statement that its intelligence unit was investigating the origins of the message.

