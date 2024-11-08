Alabama and LSU. Only one team may come out of Death Valley alive for the playoffs

Alabama heads to Baton Rouge for what may be an elimination game against LSU. Neither the Tigers nor the Crimson Tide feels it can lose Saturday’s match up and stay in contention for the playoffs. Alabama shutout Missouri before heading into a bye week and LSU is trying to bounce back after losing to Texas A & M. Tide head coach Alabama bounced back after losing to Tennessee. Head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked why the team didn’t play harder against the Vols…

“It was, you know, that's, it's just a, you know, more experiences that you have together, you know, the backs of the wall, you know, there's different things that different teams respond well to, and at least for the first test, and Missouri was at home,” he said.

Number eleven ranked Alabama and number fourteen LSU are both still in contention for one of 12 College Football Playoff spots as they meet in Tiger Stadium. But one more loss could turn either team into a long shot, if not remove them from the CFP picture altogether. Both teams have two losses already this season with four games still to play. Coach DeBoer after being beaten by Vanderbilt and Tennessee, Alabama can’t afford any missteps during the rest of the regular season..

“And you know, our backs to the wall, and so, you know, we're going to fight, you know, each and every day by scratch and claw like you've never seen. And that continues on this week,” he said.

The Tide returns to play Mercer next week at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. After that, Alabama faces the Oklahoma Sooners and then Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl.