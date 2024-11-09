Registration deadline for Auburn Drive-Thru Toy Drive soon approaching

The registration deadline for an annual drive-through donation event put on by Auburn Public Safety is fast approaching.

Residents and local businesses are invited to help make the season brighter for families in need through the Auburn Toy Drive.

The event provides toys for children ages 2-14. Registration to receive toys runs through Nov. 15.

Any Auburn resident wishing to register a child to receive a gift from the Auburn Drive-Thru Toy Drive can do so online at auburnalabama.org/toy-drive.

To participate in the program and receive assistance, a parent or legal guardian must provide a copy of their photo ID, proof of legal guardianship and proof of Auburn residency, such as a copy of a recent water bill or lease agreement.

For those unable to register online, please reach out to toydrive@auburnalabama.org.

No monetary donations can be accepted, but any purchased gifts are greatly appreciated.

Anyone wishing to donate can drop off newly purchased unwrapped gifts at the Dean Road Recreation Center located at 307 S. Dean Rd, on Dec. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Auburn Toy Drive needs volunteer helpers to sort gifts into age-appropriate categories and aid with distribution. Sign up to volunteer at auburnalabama.org/toy-drive.

Please email all toy drive-related inquiries to toydrive@auburnalabama.org.