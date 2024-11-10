Alabama’s ranking in the AP Top 25 changes after pasting LSU

Good news for Alabama and bad news for Georgia and Miami prompted a reshuffling of the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide is now ranked at number nine following the team’s rout of LSU with the final score of forty two to thirteen. Georgia lost to Ole Miss, prompting the Bulldogs to drop to Alabama’s previous spot at eleven. This is the first time Georgia has been out of the top ten since late in the 2020 season. Miami fell to Georgia Tech, which left the Hurricanes at number twelve in the AP.

Oregon is the number one team in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the fourth straight week. Ohio State moved up one spot to number two and Texas got a two-rung bump to number three. Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five. No team this season has held the top spot for more consecutive weeks than Oregon, which pulled away from Maryland to improve to 10-0 over the weekend and is a unanimous number for the second straight week.

Penn State, number six last week, returned to the top five after its comfortable win over Washington. The Hoosiers, who beat Michigan 20-15 for their school-record 10th win and first win by fewer than 14 points, moved up from number eight and have their highest ranking since they were number four in the final poll of the 1967 season.

Following Tennessee in the top 10 were BYU, Notre Dame, Mississippi and Alabama at number nine. The SEC has four teams in the top 10 and nine overall in the AP Top 25 while the Big Ten's four ranked teams are all in the top five.

How those losses impact their bids for a College Football Playoff spot will be known on Tuesday night when the selection committee releases its second rankings. Georgia is the fifth-highest ranked Southeastern Conference team in the AP poll, and Miami remains the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.