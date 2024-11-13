New study: Searches to move abroad post-election spike, Alabamians favoring Ireland

Following the election, significant spikes in searches for moving out of America suggest heightened interest in international relocation, including in Alabama.

The relocation tech company moveBuddha identifies the states with the highest interest in top international destinations and each state's top move-to country.

The outlet reported an 854% increase in visits to its article on countries that pay new residents to relocate in the two days following the election, compared to the previous week.

'Traffic for Countries that Pay You to Move There' 854% increase in traffic for those seeking the article 'Traffic for Countries that Pay You to Move There' in two days post-election vs. previous week.

Following this, moveBuddha analyzed Google Trends data to find:



Post-election searches for "how to move out of the country" spiked 800% from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6.

Texans led these searches, with the United Kingdom and Italy, known for financial relocation incentives, as top destinations.

Additionally, moveBuddha identified each state's top-searched country to move to out of 15 leading relocation spots.

State

Top country(ies)

Alabama

Ireland

Alaska

Japan

Arizona

France, Italy

Arkansas

United Kingdom

California

France

Colorado

Ireland

Connecticut

Italy

Delaware

Denmark

District of Columbia

Spain

Florida

United Kingdom

Georgia

United Kingdom, France

Hawaii

Japan

Idaho

Mexico

Illinois

United Kingdom, Italy

Indiana

Ireland

Iowa

United Kingdom

Kansas

Denmark

Kentucky

United Kingdom

Louisiana

France

Maine

Ireland

Maryland

United Kingdom

Massachusetts

United Kingdom

Michigan

Switzerland

Minnesota

Canada

Mississippi

Italy

Missouri

German

Montana

France

Nebraska

Italy

Nevada

Italy

New Hampshire

Italy

New Jersey

United Kingdom, Italy

New Mexico

Italy

New York

United Kingdom

North Carolina

United Kingdom, Italy

North Dakota

Thailand

Ohio

United Kingdom

Oklahoma

Germany, Denmark

Oregon

United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Ireland

Pennsylvania

Italy

Rhode Island

Italy

South Carolina

Italy

South Dakota

Ireland

Tennessee

United Kingdom

Texas

Germany

Utah

Italy

Vermont

Canada, New Zealand

Virginia

United Kingdom

Washington

United Kingdom

West Virginia

Italy

Wisconsin

Canada

Wyoming

Spain, Portugal



Where do American expatriates mostly live?

As of 2023, an estimated 5.5 million American expatriates live abroad and according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, here are the top 10 countries with the largest American expat populations.



Country

Estimated # of Americans

Mexico

1,182,346

Canada

1,050,898

United Kingdom

325,321

Israel

281,137

Germany

238,652

Australia

218,216

South Korea

129,499

France

117,462

Japan

111,021

Spain

108,684



What's Driving the Interest in Moving Abroad?

Post-election, searches for moving abroad and to specific destinations rose, suggesting more Americans are open to exploring new opportunities overseas.

