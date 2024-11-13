New study: Searches to move abroad post-election spike, Alabamians favoring Ireland
Following the election, significant spikes in searches for moving out of America suggest heightened interest in international relocation, including in Alabama.
The relocation tech company moveBuddha identifies the states with the highest interest in top international destinations and each state's top move-to country.
The outlet reported an 854% increase in visits to its article on countries that pay new residents to relocate in the two days following the election, compared to the previous week.
Following this, moveBuddha analyzed Google Trends data to find:
- Post-election searches for "how to move out of the country" spiked 800% from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6.
- Texans led these searches, with the United Kingdom and Italy, known for financial relocation incentives, as top destinations.
- Additionally, moveBuddha identified each state's top-searched country to move to out of 15 leading relocation spots.
|State
|Top country(ies)
|Alabama
|Ireland
|Alaska
|Japan
|Arizona
|France, Italy
|Arkansas
|United Kingdom
|California
|France
|Colorado
|Ireland
|Connecticut
|Italy
|Delaware
|Denmark
|District of Columbia
|Spain
|Florida
|United Kingdom
|Georgia
|United Kingdom, France
|Hawaii
|Japan
|Idaho
|Mexico
|Illinois
|United Kingdom, Italy
|Indiana
|Ireland
|Iowa
|United Kingdom
|Kansas
|Denmark
|Kentucky
|United Kingdom
|Louisiana
|France
|Maine
|Ireland
|Maryland
|United Kingdom
|Massachusetts
|United Kingdom
|Michigan
|Switzerland
|Minnesota
|Canada
|Mississippi
|Italy
|Missouri
|German
|Montana
|France
|Nebraska
|Italy
|Nevada
|Italy
|New Hampshire
|Italy
|New Jersey
|United Kingdom, Italy
|New Mexico
|Italy
|New York
|United Kingdom
|North Carolina
|United Kingdom, Italy
|North Dakota
|Thailand
|Ohio
|United Kingdom
|Oklahoma
|Germany, Denmark
|Oregon
|United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Ireland
|Pennsylvania
|Italy
|Rhode Island
|Italy
|South Carolina
|Italy
|South Dakota
|Ireland
|Tennessee
|United Kingdom
|Texas
|Germany
|Utah
|Italy
|Vermont
|Canada, New Zealand
|Virginia
|United Kingdom
|Washington
|United Kingdom
|West Virginia
|Italy
|Wisconsin
|Canada
|Wyoming
|Spain, Portugal
Where do American expatriates mostly live?
As of 2023, an estimated 5.5 million American expatriates live abroad and according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, here are the top 10 countries with the largest American expat populations.
|Country
|Estimated # of Americans
|Mexico
|1,182,346
|Canada
|1,050,898
|United Kingdom
|325,321
|Israel
|281,137
|Germany
|238,652
|Australia
|218,216
|South Korea
|129,499
|France
|117,462
|Japan
|111,021
|Spain
|108,684
What's Driving the Interest in Moving Abroad?
Post-election, searches for moving abroad and to specific destinations rose, suggesting more Americans are open to exploring new opportunities overseas.
