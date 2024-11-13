Digital Media Center
Two credit unions in Mississippi and Louisiana are planning to merge with jobs in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST
Pixabay

One credit union based in Mississippi, and one based in Louisiana are announcing plans for a merger, with jobs in Alabama

The Louisiana-based Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union would be merged into the Mississippi-based Keesler Federal Credit Union, according to a news release from the two institutions.

The move must be approved by both the National Credit Union Administration and members of Jefferson Financial.

Full integration under the Keesler Federal Credit Union name could be complete by late 2025 or early 2026, the institutions said.

The combined organization would have assets of just under $5 billion, with more than 900 employees in 55 locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the United Kingdom.

“From a business perspective, it is a great fit that will strengthen both institutions and allow greater accessibility and services,” said Andrew Swoger, president and CEO of Keesler Federal Credit Union.
