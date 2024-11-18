Beat Bama Food Drive & Beat Auburn Beat Hunger coming to a close, donations still needed

An annual, friendly competition against The University of Alabama (UA) and Auburn University (AU) that happens during the seven weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl will soon come to a close. The goal is to see which school can collect more non-perishable food to help those in need.

Gov. Kay Ivey, alongside college students and mascots representing AU's Beat Bama Food Drive and UA’s Beat Auburn Beat Hunger (BABH) food drive, proclaimed Oct. 7, 2024, as "Beat Bama Food Drive and Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Day" in the state of Alabama. The governor delivered remarks and presented the proclamation and make the first donation to both schools.

These food drives are an annual, student-run event, created in 1994, where The University of Alabama and Auburn University students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members fight hunger and poverty in the Yellowhammer State.

According to Feeding America, one in six people, including one in four children, struggle with food insecurity in Alabama. Since its inception, Alabama and Auburn have combined to raise over 10 million pounds of food for Alabamians in need.

For UA, the BABH food drive benefits the West Alabama Food Bank. Donation barrels are stationed across campus and the city of Tuscaloosa. In addition to collecting canned and nonperishable foods, Beat Auburn Beat Hunger will also accept monetary donations. For a list of donation barrel locations and instructions to donate monetarily, click here.

For AU, the Beat Bama Food Drive helps the Food Bank of East Alabama. Last year, the Tigers won the competition against the Crimson Tide. Click here for the different ways to donate with Auburn.

The food drives run through Thursday Nov. 21 and results will be announced the following day.

The 2024 Iron Bowl will be played on Nov. 30, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers. The game will be the season finale for both teams.