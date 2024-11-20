Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDA warns about counterfeit medicine in Alabama, other states from online pharmacies

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST
Pixabay

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a warning about the dangers of online pharmacies in Alabama and other states.

The FDA reports the outlets claim to sell medications at deeply discounted prices, often without requiring a prescription. The pills being distributed could be unapproved, counterfeit or otherwise unsafe medicines, cautions the administration.

The agency reports the counterfeit pills often contain fentanyl, the leading cause of drug overdoses in the U.S., warning patients should only take medications prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy.

The FDA stresses that it takes reports of suspect counterfeits seriously and works closely with other federal agencies and the private sector to help protect the nation's drug supply.

The agency works closely with other federal agencies and the private sector to help protect the nation's drug supply and currently takes the following actions to protect against counterfeit medications:

  • Works with industry and stakeholders to create a tighter, closed prescription drug distribution system to prevent harmful drugs from entering the supply chain, detect harmful drugs if they do enter the supply chain, and enable rapid response when such drugs are found.
  • Electronically screens all FDA-regulated drugs imported into the U.S. to ensure imported drugs must meet FDA’s rigorous standards for quality, safety and effectiveness as drugs made in the U.S.
  • FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations conducts criminal investigations of illegal activities involving FDA-regulated products, arresting those responsible and bringing them before the Department of Justice for prosecution. This includes activities such as cybercrime and distributing counterfeit, unapproved and misbranded drugs.

More information can be found on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Tags
News U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationFDA warningFDA alertFDApharmacyprescription drugsillegal prescriptionsfentanyloverdose
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate