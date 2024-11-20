FDA warns about counterfeit medicine in Alabama, other states from online pharmacies

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a warning about the dangers of online pharmacies in Alabama and other states.

The FDA reports the outlets claim to sell medications at deeply discounted prices, often without requiring a prescription. The pills being distributed could be unapproved, counterfeit or otherwise unsafe medicines, cautions the administration.

The agency reports the counterfeit pills often contain fentanyl, the leading cause of drug overdoses in the U.S., warning patients should only take medications prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy.

The FDA stresses that it takes reports of suspect counterfeits seriously and works closely with other federal agencies and the private sector to help protect the nation's drug supply.

The agency works closely with other federal agencies and the private sector to help protect the nation's drug supply and currently takes the following actions to protect against counterfeit medications:



Works with industry and stakeholders to create a tighter, closed prescription drug distribution system to prevent harmful drugs from entering the supply chain, detect harmful drugs if they do enter the supply chain, and enable rapid response when such drugs are found.



Electronically screens all FDA-regulated drugs imported into the U.S. to ensure imported drugs must meet FDA’s rigorous standards for quality, safety and effectiveness as drugs made in the U.S.



FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations conducts criminal investigations of illegal activities involving FDA-regulated products, arresting those responsible and bringing them before the Department of Justice for prosecution. This includes activities such as cybercrime and distributing counterfeit, unapproved and misbranded drugs.

More information can be found on the Food and Drug Administration website.