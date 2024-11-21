University of Mobile honors men's basketball player who collapsed & died on campus

The University of Mobile community is honoring one of its basketball players who collapsed and died on campus.

Kathy Dean, a spokesperson for the private, Christian-based institution based in Mobile, says 18-year-old Kaiden Francis was found unresponsive shortly after he finished his weekly skills workout with the university’s coaching staff and trainers on Tuesday.

“Despite the quick and heroic efforts of students and medical professionals, Kaiden never recovered and passed away,” University of Mobile President Dr. Charles Smith said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy as we process this tragedy.”

A cause of death has not been released. Dean said Francis recently passed “a battery of health screenings, including heart and lung evaluations.”

“None of these tests indicated health concerns,” she said. “Out of respect for the family, we have no plans to comment further at this time.”

Classes were canceled Wednesday, with a campus-wide memorial service last night to honor the 6-foot-2 freshman guard from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the Wednesday night game against Southern University at New Orleans was postponed.

“My family and I had the privilege of watching Kaiden play just last week,” Smith said. “He was profoundly gifted and clearly loved by his teammates. As you can imagine, Kaiden’s family, coaches, and teammates are heartbroken and need our prayers."

Mobile is ranked No. 24 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics poll. The Rams are coming off an 81-49 win at No. 20 Life University, based in Marietta, Georgia, on Saturday to improve to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in Southern States Athletic Conference play. Francis came off the bench to score 10 points in the win.