Tips for Alabamians dealing with seasonal affective disorder and winter blues

Alabamians are being offered support and resources for mental health as winter moves in and days grow shorter, and the temperatures drop.

Sometimes, mood changes begin and end when the seasons change. Many people feel "down" or have the "winter blues" when the days get shorter in the fall and winter and feel better in the spring when longer daylight hours return, reports the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

There's also seasonal affective disorder (SAD), where mood changes are more serious and can affect how a person feels, thinks and behaves. SAD symptoms start in the late fall or early winter and go away during the spring and summer, known as winter-pattern SAD or winter depression, according to the NIMH.

Other people experience depressive symptoms during the spring and summer months, known as summer-pattern SAD or summer depression. Summer-pattern SAD is less common.

Matthew Macaluso, D.O., professor and vice chair for Clinical Affairs in the Department of Behavioral and Neurobiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says understanding symptoms and treatments of SAD can help Alabama residents affected.

SAD, also referred to as major depressive disorder with seasonal pattern, is characterized by low mood, sleep disturbances, appetite changes, low energy, anxiety and withdrawal from normally enjoyable activities, reports UAB News.

“It’s important to point out that any mood episode, including seasonal depression, can be associated with thoughts of suicide, death or self-harm, which could be a medical emergency,” Macaluso said.

The National Institute of Mental Health says SAD is suspected when symptoms last four to five months out of the year. As with other mental health conditions, seasonal mood changes are influenced by biological, psychological and social factors.

SAD is diagnosed through a medical evaluation to rule out other conditions, such as thyroid disease. Mental health providers conduct diagnostic interviews to assess symptoms, stressors, thought patterns and medical history, reports UAB News.

Treatment options for seasonal depression include antidepressants, light therapy, vitamin D supplements and psychotherapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy. Providers customize treatment plans to target specific patient needs or factors.

More on the signs and symptoms of SAD, as well as resources and possible treatment, can be found here.