Gov. Ivey encourages shopping local during Small Business Saturday proclamation

Governor Kay Ivey is calling on Alabamians to show their support for the backbone of the state’s economy – small businesses – by proclaiming the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30, as Small Business Saturday in the State of Alabama.

This annual event highlights the vital role small businesses play in Alabama’s communities and economy, while encouraging residents to shop locally during the holiday season.

“The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a time when many of us gather with family and friends, often to enjoy one of Alabama’s great traditions, the Iron Bowl,” said Governor Ivey in a press release. “As you prepare for the holiday season – and perhaps for the big game – I encourage everyone to take a moment to visit local small businesses. It’s a great way to celebrate the season, support your community and make this weekend a win for our great state.”

Small businesses in Alabama are a powerhouse of economic activity. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 2024 Small Business Profile, Alabama is home to 449,024 small businesses, which make up 99.4% of all businesses in the state. These businesses employ 802,607 Alabamians, representing 46.7% of Alabama’s workforce.

In 2022, Alabama’s small businesses were responsible for creating 41,091 new jobs, accounting for nearly 80% of the state’s total net job growth, reports the governor's office. Additionally, Alabama small businesses play a critical role in global commerce, with over 3,300 small businesses exporting $4.4 billion worth of goods internationally, comprising 17.7% of Alabama’s total exports.

“Wishing you all a joyful holiday season and thank you for supporting Alabama’s small businesses and employees – both on Small Business Saturday and year-round,” said Alabama District Director Thomas Todt. “In a world where shopping once felt personal, many small businesses still cherish that connection with customers. Please continue to keep small in your shopping plans.”

“Every purchase matters. Shopping local supports Alabama’s hardworking families, sustains jobs and fuels the workforce that keeps our communities growing. We want to keep our local businesses thriving here at home and on the world stage,” added Governor Ivey.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, thanked Governor Ivey for the Small Business Saturday proclamation.

"On behalf of our small business members, I want to thank Governor Ivey for declaring November 30 as Small Business Saturday in Alabama and recognizing the vital role local businesses play in our state’s economy,” said Rosemary Elebash, NFIB state director, in a press release.

“Every dollar spent at a local business helps create jobs, boost the economy and build stronger communities. It's estimated that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community, generating an additional 50 cents in local business activity as businesses and workers shop locally."

Alabama’s small businesses span a wide range of industries, from retail trade to construction, professional services and more. On Small Business Saturday, shoppers can explore locally owned stores, dine at family-owned restaurants and support local service providers.