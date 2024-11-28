Digital Media Center
Alabama A&M football player reported in stable condition, hours being declared dead

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published November 28, 2024 at 4:33 PM CST
Alabama A&M quarterback De'Angelo Ballard throws against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/AP
/
FR171284 AP
Alabama A&M quarterback De'Angelo Ballard throws against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died. The athletic department sent out a retraction Wednesday on the status of Burnett, who was injured in a game against Alabama State on October 26th. The second statement said that the initial news of Burnett's death came "from an immediate family member on Tuesday evening."

"Our staff acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence," Wednesday evening's statement said. "Upon hearing from a representative from UAB Hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive.

"We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information. However, we hold complete joy in knowing that Medrick remains in stable condition."

A statement on the gofundme.com page for Burnett said Wednesday: "Please pray he is having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end. God give us strength so we can keep the faith."

The redshirt freshman from Lakewood, California, joined Alabama A&M's team over the summer after starting his college career at Grambling State.

Burnett played in seven games and made five tackles, including three against Austin Peay.
