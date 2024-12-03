Hear Her Campaign: Effort being made to reduce Alabama's maternal mortality rate

Alabama women die each year from complications related to pregnancy. These deaths occur during pregnancy and up to one year following a pregnancy/delivery, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

During reviews of deaths from 2018-2019, ADPH's Alabama Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC) determined that 24 out of 93 (26%) deaths were pregnancy related, and of those deaths, 15 out of 24 (62.5%) were determined to be preventable.

In the past decade, the pregnancy-related mortality ratio in the United States has nearly doubled, says ADPH. In 2021, the ratio increased to 33.2 deaths per 100,000 live births from 17.8 in 2011. To help the rate decrease, the MMRP has launched the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Hear Her Campaign.

The initiative supports efforts to prevent pregnancy-related deaths by sharing potentially life-saving messages about urgent maternal warning signs. It includes resources for people who are pregnant or postpartum, their partners, family and friends— and the health care professionals who interact with them.

The Hear Her Campaign aims to empower women and their support networks to know the urgent maternal warning signs and speak up when they have concerns. Recognizing the warning signs and getting the right diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible can save lives, reports ADPH.

Pregnant and postpartum people up to a year after pregnancy need to seek medical care immediately if they experience any of the following signs or symptoms:



Severe headache that won't go away or gets worse over time.

Dizziness or fainting.

Thoughts about harming yourself or your baby.

Changes in your vision.

Fever of 100.4 degrees F or higher.

Extreme swelling of your hands or face.

Trouble breathing.

Chest pain or fast-beating heart.

Severe nausea and throwing up (not like morning sickness).

Severe belly pain that doesn't go away.

Baby's movement stopping or slowing down during pregnancy.

Vaginal bleeding or fluid leaking during pregnancy.

Heavy vaginal bleeding or leaking fluid after pregnancy.

Swelling, redness, or pain of your leg.

Overwhelming tiredness.

Everyone has an important role to play in helping prevent pregnancy-related deaths, stresses ADPH.

Listening and taking the concerns of pregnant and recently pregnant people seriously is a simple, yet powerful, action.

The department says support and advocacy can prevent serious health complications and death. Here's how:



Women and their friends and family can know and communicate the warning symptoms. Communicate recent pregnancy history any time they receive medical care in the year after delivery.

Health care providers can help patients manage chronic conditions and have ongoing conversations about the warning signs of complications. They can listen to patients, build trust, and make sure concerns are addressed in a timely manner.

Hospitals and health systems can play an important coordination role, encouraging communication and collaboration among health care providers. They can also work to improve delivery of quality care before, during, and after pregnancy and standardize approaches for responding to obstetric emergencies.

States and communities can address social determinants of health, such as providing prioritized access to housing and transportation services for pregnant and postpartum people. They can develop systems of care to ensure women with high-risk pregnancies are delivered at hospitals with specialized health care providers and equipment. They can support MMRCs to review the causes behind every maternal death and identify actions to prevent future deaths.

ADPH has included information about the campaign on its website. Shared posts are also on social media platforms.

Further information on the campaign can be found at the CDC.