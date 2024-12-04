Digital Media Center
No. 10 ranked Alabama men's basketball takes on No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 4, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST
Alabama's bench cheers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama's bench cheers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -1.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina takes on No. 10 Alabama.

The Tar Heels have gone 2-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks third in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jae'Lyn Withers averaging 4.7.

The Crimson Tide are 0-1 on the road. Alabama averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

North Carolina makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

Alabama averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc.

Mark Sears is averaging 16 points and 3.6 assists for the Crimson Tide.
Men's BasketballBasketballAlabama basketballUAAlabama athletics
