Every Light a Prayer for Peace: Lighting the Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree

Governor Kay Ivey is preparing to light the Alabama Capitol Christmas tree. The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

The official state Christmas tree is a 38-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County. Throughout the week, the tree has been adorned with approximately 40,000 lights and an assortment of ornaments. The lighting ceremony will take place on Friday.

To conclude the ceremony, the governor will officially flip the switch to illuminate the tree. Students from Montgomery Christian Academy will join the governor in counting down to tree lighting.

Governor Ivey will also be joined by the Very Reverend Kevin Bazzel of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, Garden Club of Alabama Chairman Suzy Shepherd, Major General Clair Gill, and Pastor Mark Bethea of First Baptist Church Montgomery.

Another special guest from the North Pole, wearing a red suit, is also anticipated. In addition to performances by the 151st Army National Guard Band, two Auburn A Capella groups, Malaudic and Full Auctave, will be singing musical selections during the program.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with musical performances by the 151st Army National Guard Band beginning at 5:00 p.m.