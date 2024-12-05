Digital Media Center
No. 19 Alabama women's basketball faces Cal following Green's 22-point game

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 5, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST
Alabama Athletics

No. 19 Alabama visits the California Golden Bears after Zaay Green scored 22 points in the Crimson Tide's 98-49 win over the Georgia State Panthers. Thursday's meeting is the first of the season between the two teams. Cal is 4-0 at home, and Alabama is 2-0 on the road:

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0) at California Golden Bears (7-1)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama visits Cal after Zaay Green scored 22 points in Alabama's 98-49 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-0 in home games. Cal is sixth in the ACC scoring 80.1 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are 2-0 on the road. Alabama ranks eighth in college basketball with 41.6 rebounds per game. Essence Cody paces the Crimson Tide with 7.3.

Cal averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.1 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 27.1 more points per game (86.4) than Cal gives up (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.

Aaliyah Nye averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.
women's college basketball Basketball Alabama basketball Alabama athletics
