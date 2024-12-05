Ways Alabamians can avoid potentially hazardous toys this holiday season

December is observed as Safe Toys and Gifts Month in Alabama and across the county, as parents, guardians, friends and family are cautioned about potential risks associated with toys.

State health experts say most toys are safe, but they can become dangerous if misused or if they are not appropriate for the child's age. Caution in selecting toys is needed not only for parents but for anyone caring for a child.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in 2023 an estimated 154,700 children ages 12 years or younger were treated in emergency rooms due to toy-related injuries, and ten children died in toy-related incidents.

Most toy-related deaths have been linked to choking on small balls or crayons, drownings associated with flotation toys, and entrapment inside toy chests, reports the CPSC. Non-motorized scooters accounted for more than 20 percent of toy-related injuries, with 53,000 injuries reported across all age groups. Ingestion of water beads is a newer concern for young children.

According to the CPSC, water beads look almost like candy and can be the size of a pinhead, making them nearly undetectable if dropped on the floor or spilled in a playroom. The beads can grow 100 times their original size when exposed to water, and can lead to choking, internal injuries and even death if left undetected. The commission advises to remove these products from any environment child can access.

Unsafe products can enter the marketplace from other countries. Caution is needed when shopping online as well as in person because counterfeit or substandard products can be marketed.

CPSC, in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, seized nearly 1.6 million dangerous or illegal toys in fiscal year 2024. Of those, nearly 101,900 toy seizures were related to lead content. Lead exposure can cause a variety of health problems, including development delays, learning difficulties, and behavioral problems.

The CPSC has summarized its toy safety recommendations as follows: Play safe, keep safe, put away safe.

Listed below are some tips to prevent toy-related injuries:



Before shopping for toys, consider the child’s age, interests, and skill level. Read instructions and warning labels and follow the age and safety information provided.

Carefully read and follow instructions for the assembly and use of toys.

Make sure the toy is sturdy and that no small parts (such as eyes, noses, buttons, or other parts) can break off the toy.

Keep toys with small parts away from children under age 3 to prevent choking. Small, rounded, and oval objects (such as balls and marbles) can easily fit into a child’s mouth. Government regulations specify that toys for children under age 3 cannot have parts less than 1.25 inches in diameter and 2.25 inches long. Choking and aspiration of toy parts are leading causes of toy-related fatalities.

Always remove and discard all packaging before giving a present to a baby or small child.

Separate and store toys by age levels. Teach children to put toys away after playing. Safe storage prevents falls and other injuries.

If a toy box has a hinged lid, be sure it has lid support that holds the lid open at any angle to which the lid is opened. Make sure bins or other toy storage containers have no hinges that could catch little fingers. Toy boxes should have rounded or padded edges.

Do not leave products with accessible batteries within reach of children. A child can swallow a button battery and suffer dangerous chemical burns in as little as 2 hours.

Be aware that high-powered magnets are a safety risk to children. Injuries are serious if magnets are swallowed.

Check old and new toys regularly for damages such as sharp edges or small parts.

Make repairs immediately or throw away damaged toys.

For all children under 8, avoid toys that have sharp edges and points.

Keep un-inflated balloons and broken balloon pieces away from children.

Toy manufacturers must design and manufacture their products to meet regulations to prevent hazardous products from being sold. If a product causes a safety risk to children, however, a recall can be issued.

Check the CPSC website for the latest information about toy recalls and please call the hotline number toll free at 800-638-CPSC (800-638-2772) to report a toy you believe is unsafe.

Visit the CPSC to search the recall list and for more information.